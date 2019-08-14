WATCH: Titans WR Taywan Taylor hasn’t lost confidence

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were on the practice fields on Wednesday for their first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots. There were plenty of players to watch, including Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, but it was wide receiver Taywan Taylor who had himself a day.

The former third round pick out of Western Kentucky is in his third season with the Titans, but is still trying to find his confidence and consistency in at the NFL level.

After having a less then impressive showing against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, Taylor has responded over the last few practices. On Wednesday, he caught deep balls from both Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill, both with decent coverage around him.

“You can’t dwell on the past, not everybody is going to be perfect, but I have to come out here and show how I can respond. Respond to adversity that’s what best defines a man. I need to come out here, focus on every play and win my one-on-ones,” said Taywan Taylor.

Marcus Mariota was asked about whether or not having a few good practices can help build up Taylor’s confidence.

“Well Art (Arthur Smith) always talks about the process and you’re going to have good days and bad days and you can’t ride the roller coaster and I think Taywan did a good job of taking that to heart,” said Mariota.

Taylor’s next opportunity to showcase his skills in a preseason game will be Saturday when the Titans host the Patriots at Nissan Stadium.