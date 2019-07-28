WATCH: Titans WR Corey Davis showcases elite play early on in training camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There are good receivers in the National Football League and then there are those who are elite. Corey Davis is trying to reach that level in his third season with the Tennessee Titans and it all starts during training camp.

Davis admitted earlier in the week that changing his off-season routine and workouts have been a big part of him growing as a professional.

“A lot of my game today in pregame and camp it’s preventative stuff. That’s why I’m always in the training room and working on my body. It’s something I had to learn and had to learn the hard way, but it’s been a tremendous change,” said Corey Davis.

He’s made changes and right now it seems to be paying off in a big way. In the first few days of camp, Davis has been one of the best players on the field. Not only is he making plays consistently, he’s turning heads. Whether it is running a good route or making a spectacular catch, Davis is starting to look like an elite wide receiver.

Running Back Dion Lewis, “He’s getting more comfortable with the game it’s slowing down for him. He’s out here making great catches everyday and he’s going to be big for this offense.”

Even his teammates going up against him everyday in WR/DB drills are impressed with what they’ve seen early on.

“Honestly, I want to see it from him everyday, scoring touchdowns. He needs to play big time football this year, so it’s good to see him out there running around and making plays,” added safety Kevin Byard.

Catching attention in camp is one thing but Davis emphasized the fact that he needs to work on being consistent the entire season. He wants his teammates and coaches to know they can count on him every down.

“You have to stay in it mentally. Mistakes will be made, but you have to stay in it mentally, trust in the process,” said Corey Davis.