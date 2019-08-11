WATCH: Titans WR A.J. Brown returns to field for limited practice

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just a day after defensive tackle Jurrell Casey returned to practice, more good news for the Tennessee Titans as rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown was on the field in a limited capacity.

The Titans 2019 first round draft pick has been out since the first day of training camp, after slipping while make a catch. On Sunday he was one of the first players out on the field, taking reps with the ones in the teams’ walk-through period.

After stretching, Brown went over to the side field and did some work with teammate Corey Davis. Brown did not participate fully in any other drills, and while he left midway through practice, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said it is a step in the right direction.

“This is something we spend a lot of time on, just trying to get guys back at the right time. We’re trying to do our best and he’s trying to do his best to stay focused and remain positive. I know everyone wants to be out there, so you do a little one day and more the next. I’d say we’re hopeful.” said Vrabel.

He added that Brown should be out there doing more during Monday’s practice. No word yet if he will participate in Saturday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.