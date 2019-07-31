WATCH: Titans’ Woodyard proves to be a playmaker and leader

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- We have all heard that saying, “age is just a number,” but for some people it proves to be true. The Tennessee Titans veteran linebacker Wesley Woodyard is one of those players who just doesn’t seem to age in the National Football League.

The 33-year-old, out of the University of Kentucky, signed with the two-tone-blue in 2014 and has been one of the most underrated linebackers in the league over the past few years.

The man in middle led the Titans in tackles in 2018 with 124 to go along with 12 quarterback pressures and 4.5 sacks. He racked up those stats in 14 games played with 14 starts in 2018.

In his five seasons so far with the Titans, Woodyard has recorded 628 tackles to go with 32 quarterback hits and 19 sacks.

“I’m just out here challenging myself and most of all trying to bring my teammates along and I think we have a good group of guys that realize that everyday we step on this field we have to go,” said Woodyard.

With the loss of Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan, Woodyard is the longest tenured linebacker in this group and he plans on leading like he always has, by example.

“I’m going to stay the same guy as I was when I got here and that’s being a leader everyday. I want to inspire guys and live by example everyday,” added Woodyard.

And if you really want to get technical, Woodyard isn’t even the oldest linebacker on this team, that title goes to Cameron Wake. The 37-year-old, who came over from Miami, is also performing at a high level on the field and is a good addition in terms of leadership.

Woodyard said, “I really admire Cam. We sat down and he told me how no team wanted to sign him to a contract and he’s an undrafted guy like me. I don’t think we have to worry about a drop off in leadership in that outside linebacker group.”