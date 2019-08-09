WATCH: Titans wide receiver showing why “Everyone loves Raymond”

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- While preseason games don’t mean much for the players making big bucks, they mean everything for guys fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. Right now Kalif Raymond is proving he’s worthy of joining this team.

“I mean it’s huge man! As you can see, there are things I can continue to correct but these are opportunities and also building blocks. You set the foundation for when it truly matters,” said Kalif Raymond.

The 5’8 wide receiver out of Holy Cross is showing out at practice, and in Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he led all receivers with six catches for 80 yards. He also made the catch of the game, after holding on to the ball for a first down, after being crushed mid-air.

The journeyman is certainly making the most of his opportunities with the Titans and right now “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, “Kalif made some plays for us. He’s been making plays this whole training camp. He shows up everyday and works extremely hard. He’s not the biggest guy, but he throws himself in there and is making physical blocks.”

And Saturday was an evening Raymond will never forget. Not only did he celebrate his 25th birthday, but this was the first time his family was all together to watch him play in an NFL preseason game.