Monday at Titans Training Camp we got our first good look at Ryan Tannehill who took the first team reps at quarterback.

Marcus Mariota was not hurt and head coach Mike Vrabel said it was basically a rest day for his quarterback,"I felt real comfortable with where he was with that installation. A lot of that is carryover from last year. This was really the first time that we were able to get heavily into two-minute. We did one the other day, and coming back to it, it was important that those guys that maybe weren’t with us last year with those calls, and that system, and that operation, get those in."