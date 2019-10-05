WATCH: Titans vs. Bills Breakdown with Buck Reising

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Buck Reising from A to Z Sports joined Kayla Anderson in studio to break down the AFC battle.

Finding Consistency–

The Titans have struggled finding consistency throughout a full season. They’ll go for two straight wins on Sunday, but even if the Titans lose, there shouldn’t be panic.

“They can have a bad game against this Buffalo Bills team and not have it be on them. I don’t expect this to be something easy,” said Buck Reising.

Bills Defense is For Real–

While Buffalo’s secondary isn’t as good as it usually is. Their defensive front and its pass rush is what sticks out and what could cause big problems for the Titans.

“This is not a front you can afford to take chances with your offensive line. Atlanta couldn’t get a rush on them (Titans O-line), but Atlanta is really bad. They need to utilize the quick passing game to keep the pressure off the quarterback because that front is going to be nasty,” added Reising.

Mariota Finding Weapons–

Marcus Mariota is the only quarterback in the NFL this season to have no turnovers. He seems to be getting more comfortable with the cast around him, but can he continue to build off his recent success?

Reising said, “If Arthur Smith can get more comfortable with the play-calling and things he recognizes that Marcus does well, I think he can find rhythm.”

Turnovers Are Key–

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said this week that the Titans have fumbled the ball too many times. While the defense needs to create turnovers, the offense needs to make sure they are protecting the ball.

“Marcus Mariota got away with two plays against the Falcons that could’ve been fumbles. They have to protect the football,” said Reising.

Buck Endorses Brown–

The Titans aren’t exactly using rookie wide receiver on every down but when he is in the game he’s able to contribute.

“The moment is never too big for A.J. Brown. Rookie wide receivers over the past couple years they don’t necessarily translate to instant impact and the fact that the Titans have one you have to be thrilled,” added Reising.

Buck’s Perfect Record–

Buck Reising is a prefect 4-0 on the season when it comes to predictions. This weekend he is going with the Buffalo Bills over the Titans.

“I think the defense is going to overwhelm Marcus Mariota. I think the corners will play more press-man coverage which can fluster guys like Brown and Davis. On top of it, I think they’re going to turn the ball over and that’s going to be the demise in a game that will be close,” said Reising.