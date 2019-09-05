Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates

WATCH: Titans use ‘Browns Hype’ as fuel for Sunday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson shows us why the Tennessee Titans don’t worry about all the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns. The hype is being turned into added fuel for the Two Tone Blue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar