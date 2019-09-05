WATCH: Titans use ‘Browns Hype’ as fuel for Sunday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson shows us why the Tennessee Titans don’t worry about all the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns. The hype is being turned into added fuel for the Two Tone Blue.
by: Kayla AndersonPosted: / Updated:
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson shows us why the Tennessee Titans don’t worry about all the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns. The hype is being turned into added fuel for the Two Tone Blue.