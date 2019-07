Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There was no shortage of sunshine at St. Thomas Sports Park for day three of Tennessee Titans training camp. The team enjoyed its first full practice in pads, as fans were invited to watch.

Who Stood Out: There are a lot of eyes on quarterback Marcus Mariota in a contract year, but his wide receivers should feel the need to step up as well. So far, so good in the first three days of camp. Tajae Sharpe has been consistently making plays, and Corey Davis is looking like an elite receiver. The 24-year-old is building trust with his quarterback and making big plays. He ran a great route, finishing with an impressive catch over cornerback Adoree Jackson. This was the play of the day.