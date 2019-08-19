WATCH: Titans TE Delanie Walker feeds off the haters

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- He’s honest, hard working and unapologetic, and that’s why you can’t help but love Delanie Walker.

The Tennessee Titans tight end end missed last season with an fractured ankle, but he’s back and on Saturday, the 3-time Pro Bowler played in his first preseason game of the year. Needless to say, he loved every minute of it.

“To come back and feel strong enough to play, that’s just great. I feel blessed to be out here,” said Delanie Walker.

After getting a first down, the crowd went wild and he was there again when quarterback Marcus Mariota found him for an 11 yard touchdown and the Titans first touchdown of the game.

“It’s good seeing number 82 out there and it’s a pleasure to play with somebody like that. We’ve been together for five years now and that guy continues to make plays,” added Marcus Mariota.

Walker might be coming off injury, he might be in his 30’s but he still plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he feeds off the haters.

Walker added, “Some of these guys haven’t even played a snap in the NFL and are ranked higher than me. and that ridiculous. I’ve been doing this for 14 years and the disrespect I look at that and take it and it makes me hungry. I’m going to show everyone this year.