WATCH: Titans Taylor Lewan is back with ‘The Boys’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans welcomed back Taylor Lewan to practice on Wednesday, after being suspended for the first four games of the regular season.

The Titans’ offensive line has certainly missed his contributions on game day, and his teammates missed his loud, outgoing personality in the locker room.

“Anytime you bring back a pro-bowl type player, that’s going to help, no doubt. I think when it comes down to it in just the few meetings we were in today he’s excited to be back,” said Marcus Mariota.

Lewan admitted that the last several weeks have been difficult. He’s watched the Titans go through their ups and downs from his couch.

“It’s weird, I’ve never since I was little had September off so that was something to get used to and hopefully that will never happen again.”

The three time pro-bowler isn’t the only leader on this team, but his personality is celebrated by his teammates, who are happy to have him back.

“It’s great man! You know he’s going to bring the energy and I know he’ll bring some juice today at practice. It’s good to see him in the locker room standing to our right again,” added Kevin Byard.



“I’m a positive guy, I have a lot of energy and I’m really excited to be here! I’m stoked to be back with the boys, get some chemistry going with Rog (Rodger Saffold), and be ready on Sunday,” added Lewan.

While game conditioning is one thing, staying in shape is something Lewan has done on his own. He spent the last several weeks over on West End, working out with Vanderbilt’s football team.

“It was cool those guys are awesome Coach Derek Mason took care of me, they were really cool about letting me come in and get my workouts in,” said Taylor.

Lewan play in his first regular season game on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff set for Noon at Nissan Stadium.