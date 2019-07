Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When you think of Tier I quarterbacks, what names come to mind? Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees would be my top three, with some others sprinkled in. When the Tennessee Titans selected Marcus Mariota second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, they were confident he could end up being that type of quarterback, but so far things haven't worked out according to plan.

Mariota enters the final year of his contract with the Titans, which pays a base salary of $20.9 million in 2019. All signs point to General Manager Jon Robinson believing in his 25-year-old quarterback, but when it comes down to it, football is a business. And the harsh reality is, that if Mariota can't stay healthy, a future with the Titans is foggy.