Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There was a familiar face in Nashville this week during joint practices between the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Joejuan Williams, who went to Father Ryan High School and played cornerback for the Vanderbilt Commodores, has quite the story.

Williams was selected 45th overall by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. He walked out on the stage in front of his hometown crowd and now a few months later, he's battling against the team he grew up watching.