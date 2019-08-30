WATCH: Titans Simmons could begin the season on 53-man roster

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When the Tennessee Titans drafted Jeffery Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, they were under the impression that he would not be ready to play until the end of the season.

The defensive end out of Mississippi State underwent surgery in February for a torn ACL and has been rehabbing for the last several months.

Simmons was expected to start off the year on the PUP list, which means he wouldn’t be able to practice or play in a games for six weeks. However, he’s been visible during training camp, working out with trainers, and looks ahead of schedule.

That is not just our imagination. The Titans will have to make cuts by Saturday, and there has been talk of Simmons starting the year on the 53-man roster. Head Coach Mike Vrabel was asked the question during his Friday morning press conference and he seemed very optimistic about Simmons’ progress.

“I would say that his progression and his recovery has been really, really good. I don’t want to rule anything out right now, but I would say that it’s far, far more along than what the average player would be. He’s further along,” said Mike Vrabel.

If Simmons does land on the roster, that means he could possibly be ready to play Week 7, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While putting players’ health always comes first, being ahead of schedule this situations isn’t out of the ordinary. Running back Adrian Peterson, who also suffered a torn ACL, returned to game action ahead of schedule.