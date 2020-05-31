WATCH: Titans Rodger Saffold seeing profits rise with Esports team

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL season is slated to start up in September, and right now it looks like that will happen, but in the meantime players are staying busy with virtual workouts and meetings. Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold is even seeing business boom on a whole different front.

For two months, the Covid-19 pandemic put a pause on almost everything, except the gaming world.

“Everything is a lot better in Esports because there’s a lot of people staying at home, they’re either going to watch something on TV or watch something on the internet,” said Saffold.

Saffold, who is about to enter his second season with the Titans, is also the owner of Rise Nation, an Esports team that started back in 2014.

Saffold added, “I believe that just the viewership on all of the Twitch platforms, and basically with any gaming content in general has definitely gone up, Esports hasn’t taken a hit whatsoever.”

Focusing on “Call of Duty,” Saffold’s team has enjoyed success over the years, and in 2020 with limited travel taking place during the pandemic, he is seeing costs go down and profits rise.

“It’s really cut down the cost of a lot of expenses going to and from events. So, expenses are going down, viewership is going up. You get more eyes on marketing, those types of situations. You’ll definitely see yourself in the green after this,” said Saffold.

And there are many other NFL players that participate in the gaming world, Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is only involved as a player right now, but he hope to take it to another level in the future.

“There is a professional side of gaming that you can take. There’s millions and millions of dollars that are gifted out in these tournaments. My dream would be to run an e-sports organization, or a gaming organization, just like a NFL organization,” said Vaccaro.