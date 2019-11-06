WATCH: Titans remain positive while preparing for Kansas City

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside the Tennessee Titans locker room as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans are staying positive, despite being the underdog at home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar