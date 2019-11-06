WATCH: Titans remain positive while preparing for Kansas City

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside the Tennessee Titans locker room as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans are staying positive, despite being the underdog at home.
by: Kayla AndersonPosted: / Updated:
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside the Tennessee Titans locker room as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans are staying positive, despite being the underdog at home.