Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were on the practice fields on Wednesday for their first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots. There were plenty of players to watch, including Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, but it was wide receiver Taywan Taylor who had himself a day.

The former third round pick out of Western Kentucky is in his third season with the Titans, but is still trying to find his confidence and consistency in at the NFL level.