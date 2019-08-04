WATCH: Titans overcome weather, scrimmage at Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It wasn’t looking good early on at Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans 2019 “Kickoff Party” and scrimmage. The practice was supposed to start at 6 PM but several lightning delays pushed things back about and hour and a half. After the storms rolled out, the fans rolled in and the Titans practiced for just about two hours.

This year the players drafted their teams, splitting players up into White and Blue squads, and the first few drives were all about the offense.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota starting came out on fire, completing 6 of his 7 passes on the opening drive, including a touchdown strike to receiver Tajae Sharpe for a touchdown. Sharpe continues to shine, he had five catches on the night.

A standout player on defense was linebacker Sharif Finch, who is also having a solid camp. While there was no tackling, he did seem to be getting pressure on the quarterbacks.

Tight end Delanie Walker was not out for the first few drives, but then came on the field. He caught a couple passes for first downs and the crowd went wild, loving the fact he seems healthy, after fracturing his ankle and missing all of last season.

Overall, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he was happy with how the scrimmage unfolded. He was especially impressed with the fans that turned out, despite the weather. No official world on the attendance, but it was definitely more than last year’s 7 thousand.