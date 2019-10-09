WATCH: Titans new kicker Cody Parkey getting a ‘fresh’ start

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Kickers have an unique roll with teams in the National Football League, they either last a long time, or they are gone after a few games.

The Tennessee Titans let go of Cairo Santos on Tuesday after a rough outing against the Buffalo Bills, but now they turn the page, bringing in Cody Parkey.

The former Auburn Tiger has been a free agent since being released by the Chicago Bears last season after missing a field goal, that would’ve moved them on in the playoffs.

“You kind of just leave it in the past, it’s a new year. It’s 2019 not 2018 and we’re chugging along here but I’m just excited to be a Titan,” said Cody Parkey.

Parkey has made 99 of 118 field goal attempts so about 84 percent in his career and comes into a Titans locker room that is trying to find consistency. He’ll have just a couple days to get settled in before the team gears up for a road battle at Denver. It’s hard to come in mid-season but he’s ready for the challenge.

“Absolutely, I think this is a good fit for me it seems awesome and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m getting plenty of reps with Brett and Beau. These guys have been around a long time and I have too, so we’re going to get into a rhythm here,” said Cody Parkey.

Parkey’s stay is likely a temporary one, since Ryan Succop will be eligible to practice after week 6. Once Succop returns to practice, the Titans will have a 21-day window to decide whether to place him on season-ending injured reserve.