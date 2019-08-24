WATCH: Titans get ready to host Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With two preseason games in the book, the Tennessee Titans (1-1) get ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in prime time.

It’s just a preseason game, but the Titans will be front and center, with plenty of eyes on them this weekend in Nashville.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel isn’t saying if this will be a true “dress rehearsal,” but this is usually the last time time to see the starters before the regular season begins.

We’ve seen quarterback Marcus Mariota in both games so far, and right now he’s 10 of 17 for 87 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He’ll likely have most of his weapons back, with the exception of running back Derrick Henry, who is still easing his way back into practice.

There should be plenty of work for the other running backs, specifically Dion Lewis and Jeremy McNichols. The Steelers defense is solid, and so far in the preseason they’ve blitzed 69 times, so expect to see some quick passes and screens coming from the Titans’ quarterbacks.

Rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown will play in his second preseason game, and while he didn’t record a catch last week against the New England Patriots, he’s focused on getting that first grab on Sunday.

“Having this extra week, I focused on playing fast and doing what I need to do. We helped to get (the team) into the redzone last week, but I want to catch touchdowns and catch balls myself,” said Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

For the first time this preseason, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play and that means added juice for the Titans defense.

On average, Roethlisberger has completed 67% of his passes (10/15) for 112 yards in his limited preseason action over the last three years. But with a new group of wide receivers in the mix with plenty of rust, the Titans hungry secondary should get a chance to feast.

Titans cornerback Malcom Butler, “For the most part I’m just going to do my job, but if Ben’s work comes my way then we have to work together. I don’t care who is quarterback, number five, seven or two, I’m going out there playing full speed.”

There are still plenty of players who will get some more time to prove they’re worthy of a roster spot.

Here are some of the names to look out for: DT Isaiah Mack, LB David Long Jr., and WRs Kalif Raymond and Cody Hollister.

The Titans will wrap up the preseason next week, visiting the Chicago Bears on Thursday. You can watch the game on News 2, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 pm.