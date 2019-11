NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s another big week of SEC football and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

The Crimson Tide suffered a major loss in their 38-7 victory over Mississippi State when Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending hip injury. With Alabama still in the playoff hunt, can Mac Jones help lead this team into the postseason? Or is Alabama more at risk for missing the playoffs for the first time in CFP history?