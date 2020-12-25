WATCH: Titans gear up for cold temperatures in Green Bay on SNF

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The work doesn’t stop for the Tennessee Titans during the Holidays, as they prepare for their first and only Sunday Night Football game of the regular season.

And guess what- it’s going to be freezing in Green Bay.

But that is expected, considering Lambeau Field is one of the coldest places to visit in December.

The Titans haven’t beenpresented with many weather issues this season, but on Sunday the temperature is expected to drop into the 20’s and snow showers can’t be counted out.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown isn’t a fan of the cold weather, but he wouldn’t mind snow.

“No I do not like the cold weather at all, but to be honest it doesn’t mean much. I hope it snows, I’ve never played in snow,” said Brown.

The Titans showed they could handle cold conditions in the playoffs last season and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said it’s really all about being mentally ready for that type of weather.

“I don’t know if there is an acclimatization to cold like there is heat. I think cold is a mental thing. Heat has a physical effect. Whatever it is, we’ll go up there and try to play and execute the gameplan and see where we’re at,” said Vrabel.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is eyeing his 6th straight game with a passer rating of a least 100 but that won’t come easy. He acknowledged that throwing the ball in these conditions are a bit tricky.

“No doubt about it. It’s tough. The ball is hard. You’ve got less grip. Your fingers don’t have quite the same dexterity. At the end of the day it’s just a matter of grabbing it and throwing it to the open guy,” said Tannehill.

The Titans take on the Packers on Sunday Night, kick off set for 7:20 (CT).