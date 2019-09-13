WATCH: Titans focus on getitng first division win of the season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If we’re going to be straight forward here, the Tennessee Titans don’t have the best record against the Indianapolis Colts. They’re just 3-18 in their last 21 meetings, and while history sometimes repeats itself, there is always hope that it won’t moving forward.

The Titans are ready to take advantage of a new era in Indy. They could never beat Andrew Luck, but are 2-0 against the new signal caller, Jacoby Brissett.

That isn’t to say that Brissett isn’t talented, the Titans certainly respect him as a quarterback in this league, and they also know this Colts team is loaded with lots of other talent. But the Titans also know that this is their opportunity to get an early jump in the AFC South.

“They won the division last year, so it’s definitely going to be key for us to be ready and prepared. You know they’re a great team and we know we have to get through them to win this thing,” said Jurrell Casey.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has preached going into this year, that he wants to take this team from good to great and the players believe taking down the Colts would be a step in the right direction.

Kevin Byard added, “It’s all about what is right in front of us, which is the Colts. This is one way to go from good to great. We are talking about winning the division and that will be a big step this week if we can go out and get it done.”

As a side note, when it comes to starting off the season with back to back wins, that doesn’t happen often. The Titans have started off 2-0 just two times in the last twenty years.