Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If we're going to be straight forward here, the Tennessee Titans don't have the best record against the Indianapolis Colts. They're just 3-18 in their last 21 meetings, and while history sometimes repeats itself, there is always hope that it won't moving forward.

The Titans are ready to take advantage of a new era in Indy. They could never beat Andrew Luck, but are 2-0 against the new signal caller, Jacoby Brissett.