Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There is no arguing, the Southeastern Conference is currently the best in the country. Nick Saban and Alabama have been the king down South for over a decade now and while there have been other teams that have found success, no one has done it better than the mighty Crimson Tide.

One team that hasn't seen its glory days in quite some time and would love to be back in the conversation, is Tennessee. The big orange have been a big disappointment over the last several years. The Volunteers have suffered through two straight losing seasons, they haven't won the division since 2007, and the last time the Vols hoisted the National Championship trophy was in 1998.