Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League is in the spotlight again, and not it a good way. Thursday Night's win for the Cleveland Browns was overshadowed by the incident that took place with seconds to go in the game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been known for his 'aggressive' style of play, took it to another level. After a scuffle on the ground with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, things ended with Garrett taking Rudolph's helmet and hitting him on the head with it.