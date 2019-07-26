WATCH: Titans Dennis Kelly ready for challenge on offensive line

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside day one of Titans training camp and shows us how offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is preparing to fill in for a likely suspended Taylor Lewan.
