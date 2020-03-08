WATCH: Titans continue to help with relief efforts in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have been extremely active when it comes to helping out their community, after tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee earlier in the week.

On Sunday, the Titans set up a dropzone for donations at the Kroger in North Nashville. The organization also provided Hugh Baby’s and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint food trucks for residents that have lost their homes or who are without power due to the storm.

Titans punter Brett Kern isn’t new to lending a helping hand to his city. Kern was here in 2010 when the floods caused damage, and now he is back at it, doing whatever he can do to help out.

“It’s the least we can do. This is pretty bad, so if we can go and get as much stuff as we can load it up that will help. I think we have about 80 flashlights and there are a lot of people that need stuff down here,” said Brett Kern.

Former Vanderbilt Commodore and current Titans fullback Khari Blasingame was in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama when the tornadoes came through, but he came back to Nashville this weekend to give back.

“These people are in extremely high spirits, despite the situation. I even saw a little girl with a cut on her face and she was smiling just collecting things to keep moving forward. That’s inspiring but it also makes you think about how blessed your are,” added Blasingame.

The Nashville community has come up big the entire week, with thousands of volunteers coming out to help, but the relief efforts will continue for weeks, even months to come.

“When we were out here on Friday with the Titans, I think we had 25 guys working on one tree to take it down and it took us 45 minutes just to chop up one tree. This is going to take a long time, this isn’t just give it your best effort for a week or two, this is going to take months, even years,” added Kern.

If you have donations, they can be dropped off at the North Nashville Kroger this afternoon, located at 800 Monroe Street. Supplies needed right now include; flashlights, lanterns, blankets, batteries, water, diapers and socks.





