WATCH: Titans A.J. Brown working on getting up to speed

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson checks in with Tennessee Titans’ wide receiver A.J. Brown. The rookie is coming off injury, but working hard to get up to speed with the playbook and conditioning.
by: Kayla Anderson
