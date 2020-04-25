WATCH: Titans 2nd round selection, Kristian Fulton celebrates and honors late grandfather

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL Draft was cornerback heavy this year, loaded with talented players, ready to contribute right away. And that includes the Tennessee Titans 2nd Round pick, Kristian Fulton, out of LSU.

The New Orleans native was predicted to go in the first round, but fell to the Titans on Friday, selected 61st overall.

“I had to keep reminding myself that the right team, the perfect fit will come for me. Of course, I didn’t want to go to a team that wasn’t 100 percent confident in me. It was definitely worth the wait when I got that. I’m excited to be finishing a Titan,” said Fulton.

Fulton celebrated at home with his family, but his biggest fan was missing. Fulton’s grandfather, Louis passed away from COVID-19 two weeks ago, so while the former Tiger saw his NFL dreams come true, it wasn’t easy.



“Definitely was (difficult),” Fulton said. “There’s a lot going on right now, just dealing with everything that’s going on. It’s crazy. I had just talked to him a few days before and he was telling me how he was still watching some of my old games that was coming on TV, and he was always watching and was always excited just to see me succeed. I know he was looking tonight and he’s going to be with me along the way. Me and my family, we’re getting through, it’s tough getting through it.”

With a National Championship on his resume already, Fulton is now ready to capture a title at the next level, and with Logan Ryan likely not coming back, he could potentially contribute right away.