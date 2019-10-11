WATCH: The key to the Preds’ current offensive boom

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- One major change that General Manager David Poile wanted to see with this Nashville Predators team was a boost in offensive production and he wish is granted, at least through the first four games of the season.

After a 6-5 over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, the Preds now lead the league with 19 goals scored. They are averaging 4.75 goals per game, right behind the New York Rangers.

“Every line has been contributing, which is a good thing. It not only builds are success as a team but it helps build our confidence,” said Head Coach Peter Laviolette.

That increased production has been a team effort, especially on the power play. The Predators, who ended the season at the bottom of the league, are currently 15th (23%).

But this all ties back to one player, new addition Matt Duchene. The Centerman has racked up seven assists, which is tied for best in the league and he added his first goal of the season against the Capitals.

“Everyone he’s been surrounded with on the ice is better. He is going out there and doing his thing and making a big impact for our group,” said Ryan Johansen.

Not only has the production increased on the ice, but Duchene’s energy and hard-working attitude seems to have rubbed off on every one in the dressing room.

“He’s an unbelievable player and a great guy in the room. He’s off to an unbelievable start, but it feels like we can roll every line and every line is dangerous and creates something. He’s a huge part of it,” added Roman Josi.

The (3-1) Nashville Predators will head out on the road for three games, starting on Saturday at the Los Angeles Kings.