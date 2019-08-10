WATCH: Tennessee Titans activate Jurrell Casey

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans practiced at St. Thomas Sports Park on Saturday for about two hours in the scorching heat. This was the first action the two tone blue has seen since their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The best and biggest news of the day was the return of defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. He was taken off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and activated on the roster.

The four-time pro bowler was wearing pads and participating with the team for the first time since injuring his knee is in Week 16 of last season.

“It feels great when everyone notices you weren’t there, I guess right? Just to get out there an lead by example is important. They are already doing great, so they sure weren’t missing me, but glad to be back out there and show my presence and lead this team the way I know how,” said Jurrell Casey.

It’s not just beneficial to have the veteran back on the line, but his leadership with the entire defense is noticeable.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, “It means a lot. Jurrell is one of our leaders and for him to come back and for us to really have our defense come complete, it’s big. To have a guy like that in front of me, it makes my job a lot easier, so obviously I’m a happy camper.”

Safety Kenny Vaccaro is a veteran in this league, and while he might only being in year two with the Titans, he knows how important Casey is to this team.

“He’s a huge part of our defense. His energy and leadership is noticeable. Not only what he does on the field but what he brings off the field and in the locker room, as a teammate it speaks volumes,” added Vaccaro.

Casey did leave midway into practice on Saturday and said that right now he’ll be easing back into things. While we won’t likely see him in any preseason games, he should be ready to go week one against the Cleveland Browns.