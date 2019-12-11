WATCH: Tannehill named AFC offensive player of the week

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Ryan Tannehill was tossed to the curb by the Miami Dolphins and now he’s happily committed to the Tennessee Titans and on Wednesday he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Tannehill completed 21-of-27 passes for 391 yards with three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.4 in the team’s 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

“It doesn’t happen a lot so it’s definitely an honor, but I think it’s a reflection of the whole group and how we played. Like I said after the game, guys around me played extremely well,” said Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill is now 6-1 since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, and he’s posted a passer rating of 100-plus in six of those contests and 130-plus in four of those games.

“Ryan just tries to stay consistent and continues to improve. I think he’s been decisive, and more comfortable each and every week,” added Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans face the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.