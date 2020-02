(CNN) A US Naval Academy midshipman who played on the school football team has died — the second midshipman death in two weeks.

David Forney, 22, was found unresponsive Thursday in Bancroft Hall, the Naval Academy said in a statement posted on the school Facebook page. After a midshipman administered CPR, Forney was transported to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m., the statement said.