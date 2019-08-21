WATCH: Succop is back, should be ready for Titans’ opener

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- You never know what you’re truly missing until it’s gone. That is probably the mindset of plenty of Tennessee Titans fans after watching the last two preseason games, without kicker Ryan Succop.

Succop has been recovering from knee surgery that he had in the off-season, but this week he was removed from the Titans PUP list and on Wednesday, he was back on the field with his special teams unit.

“You know it’s been a challenging off-season just from the standpoint of having this knee surgery and working your way back, but I think it’s been good. It makes you realize how much you miss being out here,” said Ryan Succop.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel said this week is big for Succop because when he was on PUP list, he wasn’t able to work with Beau (Brinkley) and Brett (Kern) on the side. That’s considered against the rules of the physically unable to perform.

“The first step was getting him off that, the second step was getting him to work with those guys, and then now the next step was actually lining up and kicking and continuing to progress towards where we’re going to need him to be at the regular season,” added Mike Vrabel.

Succop said he’s made the most progress in the last three to four weeks and should be ready for the Titans’ regular season opener on the road against the Cleveland Browns.