WATCH: Sounds GM Adam Nuse discusses cancelling alternate baseball season

Nashville, Tenn.- On Wednesday, the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club issued the following statement on the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park:

“The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has made the difficult decision to forego the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park. With the rapidly changing state of the pandemic in Davidson County, it has become clear the unique idea is not possible for many reasons outside of our control. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loyal season ticket members and baseball fans alike.

We remain hopeful of safely hosting non-baseball events at First Horizon Park in the near future.”

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

General Manager Adam Nuse spoke with News 2 Sports Reporter Kayla Anderson to discuss what went into the decision.