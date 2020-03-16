Breaking News
WATCH: Sounds General Manager talks COVID-19’s impact on the club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More questions than answers seems like the theme of the month for those impacted by COVID-19.

Specifically in the sports world, the major question is, when will sports come back? And, in what capacity? Will fans be there? Will the season be shortened?

OK, so as you can see, the questions are ongoing and for a club like the Nashville Sounds who are taking direction from their Major League affiliate – the Texas Rangers – they’re preaching patience.

Emily Proud caught up with Sounds General Manager and COO Adam Nuse from his wife’s home office where he’s currently self-isolating, along with the majority of his staff.

Nuse discussed the impact on current players and where they’ll go in the interim and how they’ll be compensated. He also shed light on how the chain of command operates and how he and the Sounds staff are in a holding pattern awaiting instruction from the league. The Sounds have been through a lot this month with the tornadoes just missing their stadium, but tearing apart their community. Nuse shared his perspective on the work done and the quick response.

