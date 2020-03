Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville SC is the new ticket in town when it comes to professional sports, but the club is now finding itself in an unprecedented situation after the Major League Soccer season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville SC kicked off its inaugural season on February 29th at Nissan Stadium, in front of 60,000+ fans and it was a hit, to say the least. The team then played its second game at Portland and was about to travel to Toronto when the postponement news came out.