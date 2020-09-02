WATCH: Sounds bringing life to the ballpark with the ‘Batting Practice Experience’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The summer months are made for the sweet sounds baseball, but with the cancellation of the Minor League season, the ballpark has been quiet.

Nashville Sounds Director of Sales, Taylor Fisher knows first hand how different things are this season.

“Five plus months of no baseball when we’re used to being here all the time was pretty boring,” said Fisher.

But that is changing. There won’t be any live game action, no hot dogs or crackerjacks, however fans will get to feel what it’s like to stand at the plate as the Sounds present “The Batting Practice Experience” at First Horizon Park running through October.



“We figured it would be pretty popular, just hearing from our fans and season ticket holders. They just want to get out of the house,” added Fisher.

And that includes Dalton Resta and his friends. The group of young men made the trip from Spring Hill to Nashville just to spend time at the park. Resta has been on the field before, getting to run the bases after a game, but nothing compares to having a whole ballpark to yourself.

“I just love baseball in general, so it’s just a cool experience,” said Resta.

The Sounds are offering this exclusive opportunity for groups of six to 15 to rent the park for private group batting practice sessions, which costs each individual $35.

“For people to be able to come down to the field for an hour the field is theirs and they get that VIP experience and they get to feel special,” added Fisher.

Getting the opportunity to step into the batters box on a professional field is unique and so are all the other perks that come along with it.

“You get an hour on the field with your family and friends, you get your names up on the guitar, and you also you get to pick your genre of music. We tried to load it up with as much stuff as possible,” said Fisher.

In addition to all of that you will have access to: the Nashville Sounds home dugout, a Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs, a behind-the-scenes view of the Sounds indoor Batting Cages, 10% off voucher (per person) to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, and $5 off voucher (per person) to Germantown’s Bar with a Ballpark, Third and Home.

And that is why spots are filling up fast. The Sounds won’t be able to make up for the revenue lost this season, but they hope this experience can help build their fan base for the future.

“We just want them to have fun! They thank us for allowing them to do it and we just want them to have a good time,” added Fisher.

For more information on how to rent out First Horizon Park go to https://www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.