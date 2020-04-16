WATCH: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wants campuses to re-open before college football returns

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the cancelation of all spring sports, the focus turns towards the money maker, college football. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence held a 30-minute conference call with Power 5 commissioners to discuss next steps.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was on the call and told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that the group initially came together because Pence wanted to praise them for the swift decisions made back in March, but ultimately it was the commissioners that made the observation that campuses operating would be the necessary step in bringing back college football.

“As commissioners we thought our campuses may look different come fall, and we don’t know what will happen. Everyday we’re learning more and we have some time to make those decisions, but we do need campuses up and running before we can return to football and the excitement that comes with it,” said Sankey.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that professional sports should make a return in the near future, if they were to play with empty stadiums, but Sankey says that isn’t something the SEC is looking into.

Sankey added, “For us, at the college level, we need to have lead up time for our student athletes to prepare. We have to reengage and the notion that campuses aren’t operating normally and we are going to play big college football games just doesn’t seem right.”

Right now Sankey noted his focused is on SEC Media Days coming up this summer in Atlanta. As for the college football season, it is currently scheduled to start up Labor Day weekend, and Sankey believes that can still happen, but also understands that timeline changing.

With classes being finished online for the remainder of the season, and for most of summer school, Sankey wants to encourage student athletes to stay focused, stay healthy and stay hopeful.

“We pulled away their foundation their schedules, class attendance, teammates and aspirations and I understand that is difficult, but we will turn the page and we will go on to competition and the excitement we’re accustomed to and we need to keep that hope alive,” said Sankey.