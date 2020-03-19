Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

WATCH: Saints’ Sean Payton says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League has its first ‘known’ case of COVID-19. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday that he has tested positive for the virus.

Payton said he didn’t feel well this past Sunday. He ended up taking the test on Monday, and received the results Thursday afternoon. Right now Payton said he is resting at home and feeling fatigued, however he did not experience having a fever or any sort of cough. He is self-quarantine in his home through the weekend and he said he is upbeat and optimistic about a full recovery.

Payton said he came forward with the diagnosis because he wants people to listen to the warnings of government officials, stay inside and behave responsibly.

Payton told ESPN, “This is not just about social distancing. It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.”

Payton said he was fortunate to be in the minority, not dealing with major side effects, but he went on to warn that while younger people might feel like they can handle this virus, there are many that can’t handle it.

With Louisiana being one of the most infected states, he felt like this was an important time to get the news out in the public, trying to help bring awareness around the state and entire country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories