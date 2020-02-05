WATCH: Ravenwood star Grimes II signs with Oklahoma

Live Now
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It was a big afternoon at Ravenwood High School, as 14 student-athletes signed letters of intent, 12 of them in football.

Defensive End Reggie Grimes II stole the headlines, signing with the Oklahoma Sooners. Per Rivals.com he was ranked 142nd nationally, 7th at his position and 5th from Tennessee. He held 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

“It feels great, it’s kind of bittersweet because there are some parts of the process I did like, but I am glad that it is over,” said Reggie Grimes.

In 2019, Grimes had 51 total tackles with 19 for loss. He added 11 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns. Grimes also had 43 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

While he respected the process, in the end he fit in best with the Sooners’ environment and can relate to the overall philosophy of the program.

“Everything you get is something that you earn and that is my life story. I’m a middle child and grew up with two sisters and they were gifted at everything, while it took a little longer for me and I had to work for it. That is what Oklahoma is, you have to work for everything you get,” added Grimes.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are known for their offense, but Grimes says he is confident that the defense is on the rise under Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch.

“The offense has always been there, it’s Oklahoma. I feel like with Grinch, once we do get the defense going we will have a legitimate shot and it will be hard to count us out,” said Grimes.

