WATCH: Pruitt stops in Nashville after landing Top 10 recruiting class

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s been a busy 24 hours for Tennessee Football, especially for Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt. After wrapping up a solid 2020 class on National Signing Day, Pruitt began his rounds, speaking to fans in Knoxville on Wednesday and on Thursday, making stops in Memphis and Nashville.

“Being still relatively new to the University of Tennessee, I always want to get out and meet the folks that help support our program and it’s exciting for me,” said Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt finished up putting together his third recruiting class at Tennessee. This 2020 class ranked 10th in the country and 7th in the SEC, according to 247 Sports. A majority of this group is made up of 4-star recruits (13), and at this point Pruitt knows exactly what he’s looking for.

“The stars matter but it’s the way we evaluate them. I think the most important thing is making sure we get the folks that we feel like can be a difference in our program, that are good students and ambassadors,” added Pruitt.

Getting local players on the roster is also something Pruitt and his coaching staff have focused on when it comes to recruiting. This year they added 10 commits from the Volunteer State.

Pruitt said, “In-state recruiting is always important but we’ve been here long enough to be able to develop some relationships and that has helped. And then some of the guys that have coached on our team, their experience with us and them helping recruit the guys also helps.”

There is no doubt this program is on the rise. UT Athletic Director and former head coach Phillip Fulmer was also in attendance Thursday night and is very pleased with the work that has been done.

“As they say we’re trending in the right direction we had a good football season, then winning a bowl game and to follow that with a class that looks like it’s as good or better than the one we had last year is exciting for us,” said Phillip Fulmer.

While Pruitt wouldn’t say word for word that the “Vols Are Back,” he didn’t hold back from making it clear what the expectations are now.

“I have one expectation. I want us to be the best all the time,” added Pruitt.