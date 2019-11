Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are going global for the 2020-21 season. The team will finish up training camp next September in Bern, Switzerland, by playing an exhibition game against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.

And instead of the Predators opening up the season in the states, they'll kick things off in Prague, Czech Republic against the Boston Bruins.