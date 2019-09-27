WATCH: Preds among StubHub’s top 10 in-demand teams for the first time

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Hockey League is doing a solid job of growing its fan-base and the Nashville Predators continue to be one of the teams leading the way, when it comes to creating the “total fan experience” on game day.

With the recent success of the team and the prime location of Bridgestone Arena, tickets are a hot commodity in Music City.

Stubhub just released their NHL season preview on the top-selling teams and the Preds are in the top ten for first time, landing at number eight.

#1- Vegas Golden Knights

#2- New York Rangers

#3- Boston Bruins

#4- Chicago Blackhawks

#5- Toronto Maple Leafs

#6- Montreal Canadians

#7- St. Louis Blues

#8- Nashville Predators

#9- Pittsburgh Penguins

#10- Buffalo Sabres

The Predators have shown a significant 60 percent growth in ticket sales following playoff run in 2018.

Nashville starts up the regular season next Thursday, when they host the Minnesota Wild.