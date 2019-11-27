WATCH: Preds aim to gain ground in division standings

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The hockey season is long and that means there is plenty of time for losing skids and winning streaks. After dropping six straight, the Nashville Predators hope to have battled through their roughest stretch of hockey, at least for the first half of the season.

Good news is the Predators have started to turn the corner, winning their second straight game on Monday, taking down division rivals St. Louis.

“I think it has been getting better. The last two games and two wins is huge for our team and proved to a lot of other people that we’re a good team, not that we doubted that, but it’s nice to get that out of the way,” said Filip Forsberg.

Now the Preds get ready to host a Western Conference opponent in the Vegas Golden Knights. The Predators beat them 5-2 in early October and will now try and get it done in Smashville on Wednesday night.

“They are in the spot that we’re in where every game is crucial, every point is crucial so we expect nothing but their best,” added Mattias Ekholm.

Getting three straight wins would be big for the Predators, not only in terms of gaining ground in the Central Division standings, but also when it comes to building confidence within the room.

“We’ve stuck with it and worked even harder, if that is even possible and now the wins are starting to come for us. Now we need to realize that’s how hard we need to work every night to make sure we get two points,” said Ekholm.

Nashville is currently fifth in the Central Division with 25 points. St. Louis still leads the way with 34 points, followed Dallas and Winnipeg rounding out the top three.

The Predators will take on the Golden Knights on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, puck drop set for 7pm.