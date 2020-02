Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It wasn't a win, but the Nashville Predators were able to secure a point in their overtime loss against the Chicago Blackhawks, and now they return home for five straight, starting Saturday with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There was an obvious lack of offense on Friday, and goaltender Pekke Rinne is to thank for standing on his head all night and giving his team the chance to get that point. This was a beatable Blackhawks team had won just one of their last six games. And there is no sugarcoating it, the Preds should've left the Windy City with a victory.