WATCH: Predators Ryan Johansen shares thoughts on NHL’s idea for a 24-team conference playoff

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Momentum seems to be building for the NHL to have a plan in place to resume its season. Details on when, where, and how to do it safely continue to trickle out and the 24- team conference playoff setup is reportedly the format they’ll use.

In this format, the top four teams from each conference would receive byes during what is considered the ‘play-in’ round. The playoff bracket would put the fifth seed against the 12 seed, the No. 6 seed against the 11th, and so on.

Based on the points percentage, the Predators would be the 6 seed facing the 11th ranked Arizona Coyotes in the first round. That would be a five game series and the winner would move on to play in a best-of-seven game series.

Predators’ centerman Ryan Johansen said he’s been following the situation closely, talking with other players in the league. He knows it’s impossible to have a perfect scenario while the country continues to battle through a pandemic, but if players can get on the same page with one idea, that’s the way to go.

“I think the biggest thing on some of these calls and the messages I’m getting, is that we just want something we’re happy with. I know that’s easier said than done, but at the end of the day, we want to say we’re happy with it and lets go!” said Johansen.

Reports say that the NHL is looking at 8-9 host cities for the playoffs, and while there are no specific details, Nashville has shown interest. Johansen, who was traded to Nashville from Columbus in 2016, said he’d be thrilled if Music City was chosen as a site.

“When I used to play in Columbus, I used to think this was the best place to play in the league and now that I’m here, I’m still thinking the same. That would be pretty darn cool! We all know how much everyone enjoys there time in Nashville, if it could work out, I think it would be a great place with lots of options and hotels,” added Johansen.

When it comes to safety and prevention plans, Johansen said the conversation is ongoing and he believes that it will come down to a voting system. From everything he’s been hearing, the league is close to coming up with some solid plans, but continues he continues to take things day by day.



