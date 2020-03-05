WATCH: Predators react to tornadoes, come together to help community

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators were on the road in Minnesota when tornadoes ripped through the Middle Tennessee area early on Tuesday morning.

“Everybody was shocked. People lost their lives, houses and it’s just devastating,” said Preds captain Roman Josi.

While players scrolled through photos posted on social media, it wasn’t until they arrived back in town on Wednesday, that they were able to see the magnitude of the situation.

“This is such a random type of natural thing that no one can control and there was no telling what it was going to do,” said Preds forward Matt Duchene.



Preds head coach John Hynes added, “It’s something that is so unfortunate and it happened so quick. The damage is devastating, but you can see just how proud our organization and others are as we come together.”

The ‘Volunteer State’ has certainly lived up to its name this week. On the Predators day off, several players came together to help donate and pack supplies for those in need.

“I was glad we were allowed to get hands on and actually try to help and make a difference,” said Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Duchene added, “Car after car just kept coming and people just loaded with stuff, it’s amazing to see. There is still a way to go, but the way that this community has come together is impressive and makes me proud to be a resident here.”

Before taking off for a long road trip, the Predators will be back at Bridestone Arena on Thursday night, playing in front their home crowd, and it will be about more than just getting a win.

“It’s going to be emotional and as a team you can inspire people and give hope to people. I can think that’s what we need to do tonight, we just need to go out there and play as hard and get a win for Nashville,” said Josi.

During Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars, the Predators will be selling Nashville Strong T-shirts ($20) and sweatshirts ($40) with all proceeds going toward relief efforts throughout Middle Tennessee. Fans can also purchase the apparel and make donations at the Predators Foundation area outside of Section 106/107.