WATCH: Predators prepare for no fans in playoff bubble

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators held two full scrimmages this week at Bridgestone Arena, preparing these players for what ‘real games’ might feel and look like up in the Edmonton ‘bubble.’

From the warmups, to the National Anthem being played, most game day routines will be the same, except for one biggie- NO FANS.

“I think we all miss fans,” said Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.

Home ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a REAL thing, but that won’t be a factor this year, making things a little more unpredictable.

The Predators have spent some time getting ready for a new environment, but Rinne admits that scrimmaging with no fans in attendance has been bizarre.

“It’s felt like a scrimmage with game music, and fans bring such unique element to the game so it’s very hard to duplicate that. That is the first thing you notice, not fans,” said Rinne.

And while this playoff situation isn’t ideal for anyone, it’s something that NHL team will have to get used to.

“Mentally you try to prepare yourself to play a real game but you step on the ice and you don’t see fans, but we know the facts now and it’s no excuse,” added Rinne.

The Nashville Predators will hold their final practice at Bridgestone Arena this Saturday and will leave for Edmonton on Sunday. The Preds will play their first game with the Arizona Coyotes on August 2nd.